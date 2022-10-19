The wrestling world has reacted to Rhea Ripley's unique pinning technique on this week's NXT.

The former RAW Women's Champion was in action against Roxanne Perez. The NXT star put up a solid fight despite her opponent having a size advantage over her. Eventually, a distraction from Dominik Mysterio helped Ripley win the match via the Riptide.

Reacting to her unique pinning style, the WWE Universe went crazy on social media as fans came up with hilarious responses. Some even claimed that NXT was the better show this week, courtesy of Ripley, as it went head-to-head with AEW. However, some fans remained unimpressed with The Eradicator and wanted to see more of Beth Phoenix.

At the Extreme Rules premium live event, Ripley assisted Finn Balor in beating Edge in an "I Quit" Match. She threatened to hit the latter's wife, Beth, with a steel chair, forcing him to quit. Regardless, the Judgment Day member ended up hitting The Glamazon.

Hence, some fans wanted to see Phoenix get back at Ripley for her "disrespectful" pinning style.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Rhea Ripley's constant interference in Judgment Day matches

Judgment Day has always had each other's back. On the latest edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley's interference led to Dominik Mysterio securing a massive victory over AJ Styles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed he wasn't a fan of the repetitive booking style.

"We've talked about this before. This is about the sixth time Rhea Ripley has done this. That's what I hate," Russo said. "She's done this six times and at no point has she stayed at the back, locked in a cage, handcuff to the ring ropes. I mean a million things, bro, you know a million things, but how many times are we going to see this finish bro?"

On NXT, Dominik's interference led to Ripley beating Roxanne Perez in the former RAW Women's Champion's return match on television. Before this week, her last televised match was on the June 6, 2022, edition of RAW.

