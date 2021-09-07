"It was the right decision"- WWE legend on AEW bringing in Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson at All Out

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray heaped praise on AEW, stating that it was the right decision to book the arrival of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole on the same night.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed numerous topics, including the entire main event angle at AEW All Out.

The ECW legend stated that the match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage was solid. He further added that despite the exciting title match, its aftermath got the entire world talking when Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole made their debuts:

"I thought Kenny versus Christian was a very solid match. I enjoyed it, Christian's psychology and both of their abilities. A really strong match but obviously, what happened after the match was over has everybody talking. Adam Cole coming out to align with the Elite, and then it looked like they were gonna go off the air. Kenny sending everybody home. Boom, Flight of the Valkyries hits, which I popped for because I wanted to hear Flight of the Valkyries. I think it's a cool song, and people can recognize it. Out comes Bryan Danielson, people are going crazy. Yes, I thought it was the right decision to bring both guys out last night," Bully Ray said.

What a moment and what an ovation when @bryandanielson appeared last night at #AEWAllOut! If you missed the historic All Out PPV, order the replay: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/tQTrxSfzul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

The shocking debuts of both former WWE Superstars gave goosebumps to everyone watching it from ringside. Initially, nobody expected the former NXT Champion to turn heel and join forces with The Elite.

As exciting as the reunion was, the company brought an extra layer of hype to it by bringing in Bryan Danielson. On top of that, fans went crazy after witnessing a mini-brawl between the heels and babyfaces.

What's next for Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in AEW?

IN THE SAME NIGHT AT #AEWALLOUT!



ADAM COLE AND BRYAN DANIELSON ARE ALL ELITE!



[ Order the replay on #FITE: https://t.co/9dCTNH3gkf ] pic.twitter.com/UF6CV5aPuy — FITE (@FiteTV) September 6, 2021

There's no doubt that the addition of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will add a lot of star power to the already stacked AEW roster. Given their angle at All Out, it could be possible that we may see a feud between the two former WWE superstars.

The company hasn't made any announcements yet regarding these men making appearances on the upcoming Dynamite episode. However, Tony Khan may likely capitalize on their buzz and have them show up this Wednesday night.

What's your take on the main event match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage? Do you think it was right to bring Bryan and Cole on the same night? Sound off in the comments section below.

