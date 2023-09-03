“It’s chaos” – Former WWE writer shares eye-opening revelation about AEW’s rumored behind-the-scenes process (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was in disbelief after being told that AEW allegedly does not hold production meetings before shows for fear of information leaks. This eye-opening revelation caused Russo to question Tony Khan's methods, as he believes production meetings are a pivotal part of any televised event.

To illustrate this point, Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast:

“Before every NFL game you watch, every college football game you watch, before every sporting event you watch, there is a production meeting. This is vital to the product. You take that away, bro, it’s chaos.”

More so, Russo stated that CM Punk's travel issues at AEW's All In event last Sunday might have been a direct result of not having a production meeting:

“I’m bringing that back to Punk because when I hear something like that, does it surprise me that no car was there to pick up the biggest star in the company? No, it doesn’t. It doesn’t surprise me at all.” [From 02:44 to 03:15]

It is unconfirmed whether these rumors are true or not, but if they are, Tony Khan might have to reassess this strategy to avoid any production complications in the future.

Vince Russo "can't imagine" running AEW without production meetings

During the same podcast, Russo would go on to provide examples of why production meetings are so important for any wrestling show. While specifically referring to AEW's recent All In event, the WWE veteran said the following:

“You’re in a new building. What’s where? Where are we shooting pre-tapes? What do we have access to? Where can we go? Where can’t [we] go? What time is talent getting here? What time is catering? What are you doing in the first match? What are you doing in the fourth match? I can’t imagine, you know, running a wrestling show without a [production meeting]. I can’t even imagine. I don’t even know what that would look like." [From 04:14 to 04:36]

With so much effort put into making what is seen on TV, it's understandable that Russo would be concerned if AEW is, in fact, skipping production meetings. However, aside from Russo's account, there is no concrete evidence to support this as of yet.

