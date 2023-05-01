"It's a colossal waste of the guy" - Disco Inferno unhappy with AEW star's decision not to return to WWE after 13 years

WCW legend Disco Inferno is seemingly displeased with the news that AEW President Tony Khan has re-signed one of his popular stars.

The star in question is current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. Many assumed he would leave All Elite Wrestling following the end of his previous contract with the promotion. However, Cage signed a new five-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, with the option to extend it by another year.

Upon hearing about Brian Cage's new deal with AEW, Disco Inferno opened up about the move on the Keepin' It 100 podcast. The WCW veteran feels that Cage's re-signing is a "waste of money" since the company hasn't booked him in intriguing storylines over the past few years.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted. Unless Tony [Khan] just doesn’t want anybody leaving to go to WWE anymore, this is an absolute colossal waste of money, and I feel bad for Brian Cage. Bro, this guy had a window coming up where he’s still in really good shape and has a lot to bring to the table, and it’s like he’s just going to be irrelevant working on Dark. I don’t know, it’s a colossal waste of the guy.” [1:28 - 2:08]

Disco's co-host and fellow WCW veteran, Konnan, also claimed that it's a shame that someone like Cage won't be able to experience a company like WWE for years to come. The Stamford-based promotion signed The Machine to a developmental contract in June 2008. However, his run was short-lived, as he was released in September 2009.

Brian Cage has joined a new faction in AEW

After putting pen to paper on a new deal, Tony Khan wasted no time putting Brian Cage back on AEW TV, where he has since joined a new faction.

He was recently a part of a faction merger as The Embassy has joined forces with Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates to form the Mogul Embassy.

The group's first target was Darby Allin, who defeated Strickland on the April 12 edition of Dynamite. This led to Strickland turning his attention to his former tag team partner in Swerve In Our Glory, Keith Lee.

