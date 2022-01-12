"It's not fair" - Dustin Rhodes shares thoughts on women's booking in AEW

AEW has been WWE's top alternative since their birth in 2019. However, Tony Khan's promotion has been criticized for their handling of their women's division. There is a significant disparity in the TV time between male and female competitors. This is despite the company having both a World Title and TBS Title for the women to contest for.

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes shared his thoughts on the matter, speaking on Throw Down with Renee Paquette. He put forward his wishes for women to get more coverage on AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

“I want to get them to where they have two matches on Dynamite or Rampage.'' said Rhodes. "It’s not fair, but we’re getting there and making leaps and bounds. The female talent coming in are very athletic and in some cases they are just as good, if not better, than some of the guys, and that’s awesome.''

Rhodes went on to say that although the female stars aren't getting the recognition they deserve yet, they are getting there.

''They deserve that. Sometimes, it’s not fair that they don’t get those chances and now they are starting to get those chances. They are not there yet, but they’re getting there, and they want it now. When I teach them how to do something and they do it and you see this smile on their face, that’s the payoff for me.” (h/t to Fightful)

Dustin, formerly known as Goldust, left WWE for the rival promotion in 2019. He supplements his in-ring exploits for the company as a coach, and has been credited for his work with the female wrestlers.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wants AEW to produce an all-women's show

Talk of the women's division has been a focal point of AEW, with it being a consistent complaint from fans and workers alike. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has suggested an all-women show to better spotlight the division.

Tony Khan's promotion certainly has options to enhance their women's division, from crossovers to new signings. IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green have been touted for a cross-over clash with Women's Champion Britt Baker. Other unattached options, such as Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie are also available following their WWE departures.

Jade Cargill inaugurated the TBS Title on the January 5th edition of Dynamite, so there seems to be a dedicated intent to improve female representation. Time will be the deciding factor.

