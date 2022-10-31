"It's all on the fly" - AEW personality details working with Chris Jericho

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho's expansive experience in the industry has enabled him to garner quick improvisations in the ring. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recently highlighted what it is like to work with The Wizard.

Aubrey Edwards is currently the only female referee in AEW. Prior to her stint with the promotion, she also officiated a few matches in WWE. While Edwards is known for her quick thinking and judgment while refereeing bouts, she has also made history. At All Out 2019, she became the first female referee to officiate a world title match on pay-per-view.

During the recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Edwards spoke at length about another history-maker in the industry, Chris Jericho. She stated that working with The Wizard can be fun as it is done on the fly.

"A lot of the things that I really like about working with Chris [Jericho] is it's all on the fly," she said. "He kind of plays into the chemistry that we have with each other quite a bit and we'll do this frequently enough, where he will get a guy in the walls of Jericho, and the guy works his way to the ropes to break the hold, I count, he lets go to put his arms up in the air and acts like he's won and I'm sitting there waiting for a cue, just looking frustrated." [H/T Fightful]

As an example, Edwards recalled The Wizard giving her a chest bump during his match last week against Dalton Castle.

"I'm trying not to immediately laugh, because I'm like, I know the cameras on me. I don't want to break character at all. I just kind of say, 'What do you want me to do?' He goes 'Give it back. So I just chest bump him back. So it's always great because then, it gets GIF'd and it's sent everywhere."

Ace Steel seemingly took a dig at Chris Jericho for his confrontation with CM Punk following the backstage brawl

A few days ago, a verbal confrontation between CM Punk and Chris Jericho following the All Out backstage melee came to light. The former AEW World Champion had allegedly called Punk a "cancer" to the locker room and the promotion.

The Second City Saint's real-life friend, Ace Steel, who stood up for him in the fight against The Elite, seemingly shared a story on Instagram about Jericho.

"The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries," captioned Ace Steel.

Chris Jericho is set to defend his ROH World Title against another former champion this week. However, the identity of the challenger has not yet been disclosed. The Wizard has successfully won championships across all the promotions he has been associated with.

He is currently aiming to tarnish the legacy of ROH with his title reign.

Who do you think The Wizard's mystery opponent will be? Sound off in the comments.

