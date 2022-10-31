The hot topic of discussion among AEW fans recently has been the altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and the Elite, in the aftermath of All Out.

All involved parties were suspended from the promotion, with Punk and the Elite stripped of their titles as well. Last week's Dynamite saw the first teaser for the Elite's return, while it has been reported that Ace Steel has been released and AEW is negotiating a release with Punk.

Although there has been little in the way of official reactions to the incident, it does appear as though Steel addressed the situation in a recent Instagram story. His words come after it was said that Chris Jericho dubbed CM Punk a 'cancer' to the AEW locker room.

"The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries." - Ace Steel.

Punk had been crowned AEW World Champion for the second time at All Out. His press conference tirade did nothing to address his bout; instead it focused on the Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana.

Ace Steel reportedly wants to move on after his AEW departure

Despite a more direct approach of his Instagram story, Ace Steel is said to have been keen to move on from the situation after leaving Tony Khan's promotion. It was said that he was feeling 'bummed' about what happened as well, having been the subject of great online abuse.

Steel's release is also said to come as a shock to the former backstage producer. He had been featured prominently heading into All Out, serving to rally CM Punk into his eventual rematch with Jon Moxley at the Chicago event.

An end may be in sight for the first time following the incident. Punk is reported as negotiating his departure from the promotion and the Elite were featured last week in a vignette on Dynamite.

