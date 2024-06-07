"It's frustrating" - Former WWE writer not thrilled with AEW's booking of Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is the reigning AEW World Champion and has been having a dramatic run. He defeated Roderick Strong and defended the Championship, but one former WWE writer isn't pleased with how AEW handles the storyline.

That individual is Freddie Prinze Jr., who has had multiple stints with the Stamford-based company. In an interview on Wrestling with Freddie, he revealed his thoughts on the Strickland run.

"They're making him wrestle every week, which I don't think lessens the title, but it just feels like there's no story plan until after we get through Forbidden Door," he said. (H/T Wrestlinginc)

He also shared his thoughts about The Realest facing Roderick Strong on Dynamite.

"I don't know if he has to wrestle Roderick Strong," he said. "I'm not sure, man. It's frustrating."

The former Mogul Embassy chief has had incredible matches and intense storylines. He is also part of the Team AEW/Elite storyline and was attacked by Christian at the behest of The Young Bucks after he criticized them for attacking Tony Khan. He faced Captain Charisma at Double or Nothing 2024 and retained the World Championship against him.

It remains to be seen what Strickland will do storyline-wise until Forbidden Door 2024 where he will face the reigning AEW International Champion Will Ospreay.

Bully Ray thinks Swerve Strickland and Damian Priest are not being treated properly by AEW and WWE

Hall of Famer Bully Ray has been vocal about his opinion about current wrestlers and has revealed his thoughts about Swerve Strickland's run in AEW and Damian Priest, the current World Heavyweight Champion.

In a conversation on Busted Open, he was quick to reveal his thoughts on the run of the two men. The Archer of Infamy is set to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on June 15 in Scotland.

"I think being in the Judgment Day ... I don't want to use the term 'holds Priest back,' I know it's the story he's involved in. They haven't given us a reason for him to not be a part of the Judgment Day. But I don't feel like Priest is being allowed to be the world champion he can be while still being a part of the Judgment Day," said Ray. "I almost thought about Priest last night in the same context I thought about Swerve Strickland as World Champion in AEW. I'm not quite sure either one is getting the true world heavyweight champion treatment." He said.

Whether the two wrestlers, Swerve Strickland and Damien Priest will begin new feuds in their respective promotions remains to be seen.

