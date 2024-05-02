Swerve Strickland reacts to Christian Cage attack, claims he won't be alone next week

Christian Cage attacked Swerve Strickland on Dynamite this week. The AEW World Champion has now reacted to the assault.

On Wednesday, Swerve Strickland addressed the crowd in Winnipeg. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks appeared on the big screen and called him out for criticizing their attack on Tony Khan. To teach him a lesson, the AEW EVPs brought back Christian Cage as his opponent for Double or Nothing 2024. Cage was flanked by The Patriarchy and he wasted no time in assaulting Strickland.

In a recent video shared by AEW on Twitter/X, Strickland addressed Cage and hinted at having a backup on next week's Dynamite.

"Christian, you chose to tag with me at Wembley Stadium because you know what kind of a man I am. [It] seems like you've forgotten something too. I'm about to remind you and the rest of the family who the h*ll I am. Next week on Dynamite, we're gonna have a little talk. This time I'm not gonna be alone."

Swerve Strickland sends a message to Cody Rhodes

Swerve Strickland and Cody Rhodes are the top champions in their respective pro wrestling promotions. Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Strickland dethroned Samoa Joe to become AEW World Champion at Dynasty 2024.

On Instagram, Strickland recently reflected on his match against Cody Rhodes in DEFY Wrestling's first-ever main event. He also sent a message to The American Nightmare and pro wrestling fans.

"The very 1st @defynw main event. Huge reminder to SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL INDEPENDENT WRESTLING EVENTS! You never know what future of the business you're powering," he wrote.

Both world champions are set to defend their titles in high-profile matches soon. Cody Rhodes will put his gold on the line against AJ Styles at Backlash France on May 4, 2024. Later this month, The Mogul Embassy leader will face Christian in an AEW World Championship bout at Double or Nothing.

