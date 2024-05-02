Swerve Strickland sends a message to Cody Rhodes after their respective World Championship wins

AEW's new World Champion, Swerve Strickland, sent a message to Cody Rhodes.

At WrestleMania XL, Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship after beating Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Strickland defeated Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty to become the new World Champion.

On Instagram, Strickland recalled his match against Rhodes when the two superstars crossed paths in the first-ever Defy main event. The AEW star also sent a message to The American Nightmare.

"The very 1st @defynw main event. Huge reminder to SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL INDEPENDENT WRESTLING EVENTS! You never know what future of the business you're powering," wrote Strickland.

Check out Strickland's post:

Cody Rhodes says he is destined to face Gunther

Cody Rhodes and Gunther crossed paths during the 2023 Royal Rumble Match. They were the last two remaining superstars in the match before Rhodes eliminated Gunther to win his first Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Spaces on X (Twitter), Rhodes stated that he and Gunther are destined to cross paths once again at some point in the future. The newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion is looking forward to facing The Ring General. He said:

"So I'll go ahead and say that Gunther is just out in the ether, and I do think that he and I are probably destined to clash at some point. That is something I really look forward to because here's why, and this is maybe a little inside baseball. Gunther is somebody that is really popular with the most hardcore wrestling fan."

Rhodes is set to face AJ Styles at the upcoming Backlash France Premium Live Event. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against The Phenomenal One in his first title defense.

Styles defeated LA Knight in a WrestleMania XL rematch to earn a shot at Rhodes' title. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the superstars signed the contract for their title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback