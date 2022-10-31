"It’s so frustrating" - Top AEW star slams fans for disrupting Adam Cole's injury recovery period 

Adam Cole has been sidelined from in-ring competition in AEW due to a concussion he suffered at Forbidden Door 2022. Britt Baker recently highlighted her frustrations with wrestling fans, urging the injured star to return to the promotion.

In August, Cole returned for a brief segment alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, where they turned on The Young Bucks, much to everyone's dismay. Since then, reports have highlighted that his injury was indeed a cause for concern for his wrestling career.

On the latest edition of the Swerve City podcast, Britt Baker talked about how Adam Cole gets hate from fans for no reason:

“Talk about social media, he’s the nicest guy I think in all of wrestling and gets so much hate for no reason. He has not been on TV for months and he’s trending every other day for something like this reason, that reason. ‘We don’t want him here. We want him here,’ this, that. ‘It’s like, shut up and leave him alone and let him heal.”

The former AEW Women's Champion stated that it was heartbreaking to see how social media users have little regard for Cole's health situation.

“He loves wrestling more than any fan on the planet. He lives for professional wrestling and all he wants to do is put on a good performance for all the fans. That’s all he cares about. So it’s like when these fans just get on him about something, it’s so frustrating and heartbreaking to me because I know all he wants is to make fans happy. Whether it’s like, be the best heel he can be or be the best babyface he can be.” (H/T Wrestle Zone)

Britt Baker highlighted how Adam Cole observed her matches in AEW

Britt Baker and Adam Cole have been dating since 2017. The pair were vocal about their support and encouragement for each other while they worked for competitor brands.

In the same interaction on the Swerve City podcast, Baker recalled how her partner watched several vital matches of her career backstage in NXT. She added that Cole would often share feedback about her performances.

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot 1) Adam Cole and Britt Baker made an appearance on Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown In Season 10, Episode 4.



Naturally, Anthony visited Pittsburgh, where he met with Britt and her boyfriend Adam to chat about professional wrestling. 1) Adam Cole and Britt Baker made an appearance on Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown In Season 10, Episode 4.Naturally, Anthony visited Pittsburgh, where he met with Britt and her boyfriend Adam to chat about professional wrestling. https://t.co/qH1nH3B98U

While the couple has made their relationship public on AEW TV, it remains to be seen if they will potentially compete in the mixed tag-team division soon.

