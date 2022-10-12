"It’s full of sh*t" - 11-year WWE veteran calls out Jim Cornette after being brutally roasted over joining AEW

Jim Cornette has been called out by former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) following the legendary manager's recent comments.

Taking to Twitter, the former Divas Champion put the dirt sheets and podcasters on notice. She also criticized Cornette and took credit for giving him 'views and clicks' on his YouTube channel.

Saraya made her AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. The 11-year WWE veteran has already proven to be a significant figure in the AEW women's division, as she is currently embroiled in a feud with Britt Baker and her allies.

"Dirt sheets. Podcasters and an old man that loves to have his voice heard even if it’s full of sh*t [Cornette] loves to talk about me. You’re welcome for the clicks and views," wrote Saraya.

What did Jim Cornette say about Saraya joining AEW?

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Saraya joining AEW and the promotion allegedly clearing her to wrestle again.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, he questioned how it was possible for the promotion to give Saraya the green light to compete. In contrast, WWE refused to medically clear her while paying her simultaneously. Cornette said:

"How is that possible that if she was able to be cleared medically that the WWE wouldn't have cleared her medically specially while she was under contract to them and they were paying her?"

Cornette speculated that in WWE's mind, they wanted Saraya to be cleared somewhere below their standards.

"Maybe they [WWE] said, 'Well, she can't get cleared medically to our standards so maybe she should go somewhere where the standards are lower'"

During a recent edition of Dynamite, Saraya got involved in a brawl featuring the likes of Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and other notable names. Fans will have to wait and see what lies ahead in this fierce rivalry.

