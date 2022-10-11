"She should go somewhere where the standards are lower" - Jim Cornette asserts possible reason why former NXT women's champion left WWE for AEW

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently came up with a theory as to why former WWE NXT women's champion Saraya joined AEW.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Saraya had her first-ever melee when she tangled with former women's champion Britt Baker. In a backstage promo, the latter claimed that the former wasn't "cleared" to wrestle. However, recent reports state that the former Paige can now compete again as an active wrestler after being authorized by Dr. Michael Sampson.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran wondered why Saraya was medically cleared by AEW. He questioned why WWE wouldn't clear her if it were possible since she was under contract with the company.

"How is that possible that if she was able to be cleared medically that the WWE wouldn't have cleared her medically specially while she was under contract to them and they were paying her?" Cornette said. [1:33 - 1:45]

Cornette then claimed that in WWE's mind, the former NXT Women's Champion wasn't cleared to their standards.

"Maybe they [WWE] said well, she can't get cleared medically to our standards so maybe she should go somewhere where the standards are lower," he added. [1:50 - 1:58]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette comments on the Britt Baker-Saraya skirmish on AEW Dynamite

Prior to discussing Saraya's updated in-ring status, Jim Cornette spoke about her altercation with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker last week on Dynamite.

The legendary manager compared the post-match segment to a hockey fight. He thought that nothing really happened even after Baker and Saraya went into fisticuffs and that nobody went down.

"If you were trying to have a hockey fight with a Faberge egg, that's what they did. We still don't know whether Saraya can do anything because they just grabbed each other, swung their fists in the general vicinity of each other and nobody went down," Cornette stated. [0:25 - 0:42]

As the rivalry between the Anti-Diva and The Doctor heats up, it will be interesting to see if it will culminate in a match, now that the former is reportedly cleared to compete.

Do you want to see Saraya and Britt Baker wrestle each other in the future? Sound off in the comments section.

