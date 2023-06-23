"It's your funeral" - House of Black member sends an intimidating message ahead of AEW Collision

Ahead of AEW Collision a House of Black member tried to instill fear into his opponent with a three-worded message. The star is none other than Brody King.

It was announced on the latest episode of Dynamite that this Saturday night on Collision the House of Black member will be wrestling former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo.

Last week on the debut episode of Collision, Buddy Matthews wrestled the returning Andrade El Idolo. This was the first time both stars wrestled each other in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Both Matthews and Andrade El Idolo put on a hard-fought battle. In the end, the former WWE United States Champion won the match by forcing the House of Black member to tap out. Andrade locked Matthews in the Figure Eight Leg Lock, the signature move of his wife Charlotte Flair.

As the match came to an end, El Idolo offered to shake Buddy Matthews' hand. As Andrade El Idolo was waiting, the rest of The House of Black showed up and beat him up.

The match between Brody King and Andrade El Idolo was made following the attack. It was the former WWE superstar's return match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. King took to Twitter to send a final warning to his opponent.

"It’s your funeral… #AEWCollision," Brody King tweeted.

Charlotte Flair reacted to her husband's return match on AEW Collision

As mentioned earlier, El Idolo made his return last week on Collision and defeated one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Buddy Matthews. Following his victory, his wife Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to celebrate his win.

"PAPI. One of the best in the world. That’s what happens when you get to SHINE ⭐️ @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision 👏 #TheRealLatinoMan 🔥🔥🔥," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

The Queen also recently made her return to WWE Television. She is set to challenge Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship next week on SmackDown in London.

