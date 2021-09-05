"It's going to be one of the greatest pay-per-views of all time" - QT Marshall hypes up AEW All Out

AEW star QT Marshall spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta ahead of the All Out pay-per-view tonight.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Marshall reiterated why fans should be excited about tonight's show as he ran down the event's match card :

"It's going to be one of the greatest pay-per-views of all time. And, I'm going to beat Paul Wight in his first match back. I mean, that's more than enough reason, you can literally turn it off after that [laughs]. You're going to witness history. You're going to see CM Punk's first match back. This could be the last match Chris Jericho is ever in. The Bucks and the Lucha Brothers in a cage match, Miro vs Eddie Kingston, Dr. Britt Baker's putting her title on the line against Statlander, like these matches, like I said... on paper I understand why people don't want me on the pay-per-view but that's on paper. Wait till we get in the ring. Every time I have a match, they say 'wow, QT is very underrated', well then stop underrating me, you know what I mean, just watch the show. I don't need your rating. I'm excited. I think all the fans in India will be really really happy after Sunday night," Marshall said.

QT Marshall will face Paul Wight at AEW All Out

So far in his AEW run, Paul Wight has focused mainly on AEW Dark Elevation commentary. Now he is getting ready for his in-ring debut against QT Marshall at the upcoming PPV.

Paul Wight started feuding with QT Marshall and 'The Factory' after he tried to save Tony Schiavone and his son from their attack. However, after Billy Gunn's attack on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday, it will be interesting to see what else happens during the match.

