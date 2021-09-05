AEW All Out Rumor Roundup - Reason why CM Punk could lose, Tony Khan's big surprise, Two former WWE stars to debut, Update on a match being removed 

AEW's biggest pay-per-view event of the year, All Out 2021, is set to emanate live this Sunday from the Now Arena in Chicago.

As we edge closer to the highly-anticipated show, rumors and speculation are all over the internet, and we've picked out the most newsworthy stories in a special edition of the rumor roundup.

All eyes are on CM Punk as he prepares for his first match since his pro wrestling return against Darby Allin. An interesting backstage update regarding the potential outcome has now been revealed before the big showdown.

All Out 2021 is also set to have a few big debuts as two former WWE stars could reportedly announce their arrival in the promotion.

There is also an update regarding Andrade and PAC's nixed match and the promotion's reworked plan for the storyline. That and more has been covered in a stacked rumor roundup dedicated to AEW All Out 2021:

#6. Reason why CM Punk could lose his AEW All Out match against Darby Allin

CM Punk's first professional wrestling match in seven years could end up in a defeat for the former WWE Champion, according to a report from WWFOldSchool.

It has been revealed that CM Punk could take the loss against Allin, as the former WWE star intends to make a statement that he is in AEW to elevate young talent.

AEW has positioned CM Punk as a top guy since his return, and fan speculation has previously hinted towards a victory for the "Second City Saint."

Here's what the report said:

"We are being told that Punk will lose his AEW debut match against Darby on September 5th in Chicago to make a statement that he's here to help elevate the younger wrestlers."

CM Punk is 42 years old but has a lot of hype surrounding his name for obvious reasons. Could Punk be angling himself for a loss at All Out to send a message? We'll have to wait to find out.

#5. Former WWE star Ruby Soho to debut at All Out as Tony Khan's big surprise

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ruby Soho, fka Ruby Riott, is reportedly set to debut in the Casino Battle Royale.

Tony Khan has teased a big surprise for the unannounced 21st spot in Battle Royale, with Ruby Soho widely expected to be unveiled as the 'Joker.'

Ruby Soho's non-compete WWE clause ended on August 31st, and the rumors had always hinted towards her being AEW-bound. Tony Khan has followed the tradition of revealing well-known debutants as surprise entrants. Ruby Soho is reportedly in line to be the next wrestler to get a similar booking treatment.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported about Ruby Soho's rumored All Out debut

"Another potential debut is Dori Prange, who was Riott in WWE, using the name Ruby Soho. Reports from weeks back have indicated her as being in the Casino Battle Royale, likely in the 21st spot, which AEW always tries to deliver a surprise in."

In recent weeks, the former Riott Squad leader has posted several teasers of her new post-WWE character, with all roads seemingly leading to AEW.

