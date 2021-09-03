Big update on Daniel Bryan's AEW debut date - Reports

Over the last few days, rumors about Daniel Bryan making his AEW debut at All Out 2021 have been doing the rounds of the internet. A new report suggests that if Bryan doesn't end up showing on September 5th, it would be considered a change of plans by the AEW's higher-ups.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that although AEW didn't officially confirm Daniel Bryan's debut for All Out, many sources revealed that his debut was scheduled for the show. Plus, WON's Dave Meltzer added that if Bryan doesn't show up as expected in Chicago, it would be an abrupt change of plans.

Oh, my!! 👀

Daniel Bryan possibly making his AEW debut at #AEWAllOut!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T6oI93zxjL — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2021

This would open up doors for the former WWE star to debut at some later date. When Daniel Bryan was first reported to have signed with AEW, it was expected that he would make his first appearance at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd.

But those plans were pushed forward to All Out 2021 on September 5th due to undisclosed reasons. Whatever the case, Daniel Bryan's AEW debut is highly anticipated, and fans will give him a resounding welcome whenever he shows up.

Could Daniel Bryan wrestle Andrade El Idolo at AEW All Out 2021?

Andrade El Idolo's match with PAC has been canceled at All Out 2021 due to travel issues that restricted the British star from flying to the USA. However, the former NXT Champion was quick to take to Twitter to tease a mystery opponent for himself on Sunday night.

If Daniel Bryan emerges as Andrade's opponent on the show, Chicago fans will explode with joy. While far from confirmed, it's certainly a possibility, and the prospect of seeing two athletes like Bryan and Andrade is simply irresistible.

Do you think Daniel Bryan should debut at AEW All Out 2021? Do you want him to wrestle Andrade El Idolo at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

