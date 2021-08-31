5 ways Daniel Bryan can debut at AEW All Out

Daniel Bryan could turn out to be the biggest signing for AEW for 2021 in the months to come. AEW has already signed several former WWE legends in recent months, and CM Punk’s recent debut for the company turned out to be a massive hit.

Now that Punk is back in the wrestling ring, fans can’t help but wait for Daniel Bryan to return too. Rumors suggest that The Yes Man is AEW bound, and he could make his debut as early as the upcoming All Out event.

A report released by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, states that Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut has been fast-tracked amidst COVID-19 related mandates in New York.

"After speaking with multiple sources within AEW, I can now confirm that the company has upped plans for Bryan Danielson’s debut. The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources."

The Yes Man could turn out to be the biggest signing for the company after CM Punk’s recent debut. Both the former WWE Champions could help take the company to a whole new level and up the ratings of the promotion.

With that in mind, take a look at the five ways in which Daniel Bryan could debut for AEW at All Out.

#5. Daniel Bryan could make a CM Punk type debut at AEW All Out

CM Punk made his return to the wrestling ring for AEW not too long ago. Punk last competed in the wrestling ring during the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble. The Second City Savior made a fantastic debut at AEW Rampage and cut a heartfelt promo to announce his return.

Similarly, Daniel Bryan competed in his last match for WWE not too long ago. Just like Punk, Bryan could also take the standard route back to the ring by coming out at AEW All Out after the final match of the night.

Once fans are sure that nothing more is left in the show, the company could give the audience a huge surprise once again. The Planet’s Champion could walk out to cut a promo just like CM Punk and announce his arrival to AEW.

Daniel Bryan could then challenge one of the company's younger stars to a match at an upcoming event.

Promos have usually been the best way to make a return or build some top rivalries. Daniel Bryan could choose the tried and tested method to get back to the ring just like The Best in the World did.

