Andrade El Idolo teases a surprise opponent for AEW All Out 2021 

Andrade El Idolo is teasing wrestling a surprise opponent at AEW All Out 2021 after his scheduled match at the upcoming event was canceled. He was initially supposed to wrestle PAC, but the clash was scrapped due to the British star being unable to make it to Chicago due to travel issues.

However, this hasn't disappointed Andrade, as the Mexican star is already looking forward to wrestling someone else at All Out 2021. The former NXT Champion took to Twitter to tease fans about wrestling an undisclosed opponent at the September 5th pay-per-view.

As expected, fans thronged to the comments section of Andrade's tweet, picking their dream opponents for him. Many wanted Daniel Bryan, who's rumored to debut at All Out 2021, to wrestle Andrade El Idolo on the show.

However, others want Malakai Black, against whom Andrade has feuded in WWE NXT, to emerge as the Mexican star's opponent. While it's still not confirmed if Andrade will compete at All Out, it's safe to say that he has successfully gotten the fans buzzing regarding his possible opponent on Sunday.

Andrade El Idolo is unhappy with PAC pulling out of AEW All Out 2021

A few hours ago, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that Andrade El Idolo and PAC would not wrestle at All Out as scheduled. Instead, Khan revealed that the match will be postponed until a future episode of AEW Rampage.

An angered Andrade responded to Khan's tweet, writing that PAC was probably not ready to face him yet and required some more time to prepare.

"I just wasted my time! It's like in boxing, when they don't make weight, the fighter has to be fined a sum of money Or is he just not ready to face me and he wants more time! @AEW #AEWAllOut #TranquilaRaza," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

While Pac vs. Andrade would certainly have stolen the show at All Out, there's no doubt the two will give it their whenever they collide on AEW Rampage.

Edited by Alan John