Major change announced for PAC vs Andrade El Idolo at AEW All Out

PAC vs Andrade El Idolo was one of the marquee bouts of the AEW All Out card. However, in a tweet from the boss Tony Khan himself, the match has been postponed to a later episode of AEW Rampage.

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the Women's Casino Battle Royale was shifted to the main All Out card due to Andrade vs PAC being postponed.

"Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage" - Tony Khan tweeted.

Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 1, 2021

It's a real shame as PAC and Andrade had been building up for many weeks and the in-ring result was guaranteed to be amazing. This is not the first time PAC has been affected by travel restrictions, which has led to his stop-start push in AEW.

Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to watch the two fight.

Rest of the AEW All Out card

.@CMPunk returns to the ring after 7 years in his first match in #AEW vs @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting) in one of the most anticipated matches of the year at #AEWAllOut THIS SUNDAY, Sept. 5 LIVE on PPV - Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (Internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/qXFF1MYq5z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

All Out is easily one of the most hyped AEW pay-per-views of all time.

CM Punk will fight in a squared circle for the first time in 7 years when he takes on Darby Allin while the AEW World Championship will see Kenny Omega defend against Christian Cage.

Young Bucks will face a stiff challenge for their AEW Tag Team Championship from the Lucha Brothers inside a steel cage and Miro will look to vanquish Eddie Kingston to continue his reign with the TNT Championship.

Dr. Britt Baker and Kris Statlander will square off for the AEW Women's Championship. Chris Jericho will put hs career on the line when he takes on MJF and Paul Wight will look to demolish QT Marshall in his in-ring return after over a year.

Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley will welcome Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima to All Out and the final advertised match is the 21-women All Out Casino Battle Royale.

Edited by Prem Deshpande