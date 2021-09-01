5 Things AEW shouldn't do at All Out 2021

It couldn't be a more thrilling time for wrestling fans, as AEW will once again host All Out over Labor Day weekend. This exciting show will emanate from the sold-out NOW Arena in Chicago on September 5th.

The company has done a tremendous job in shaping up its match card for the event. Speaking of which, a total of ten matches have already been lined up for the special pay-per-view. It will also be a night for the champions because every title in the company will be on the line.

Though CM Punk won't be challenging for a championship, the All Out show has been mostly built around the hype surrounding the former WWE star's return to professional wrestling.

He will be lacing up his boots for the first time since 2014 in a match against Darby Allin. Aside from this buzzworthy bout, fans could very well see Chris Jericho competing in the ring for the last time when he puts his career on the line against MJF.

Given the high-stakes matches on the show, the AEW landscape could change if the company delivers some stunning swerves. Still, some potential decisions could backfire on promotion down the road.

Without further ado, let's dive into five things that AEW shouldn't do at All Out 2021.

#5 AEW shouldn't have The Young Bucks retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Jackson Brothers have been the champions for close to 300 days!

The Young Bucks defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Brothers will be one of the most intriguing matches on the show. But rather than the quality of the match, fans are more concerned about its outcome.

Nick and Matt Jackson have undoubtedly carried the tag team division during this unprecedented pandemic era. There aren't many teams left that The Young Bucks haven't been defeated so far. Despite their eye-catching persona and remarkable in-ring work, it is about time for them to drop their titles.

The tag division has been in dire need of a shake-up for a long time. Having Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix win the tag team championships would be in the company's best interest, as this outcome would produce a plethora of exciting matches.

Moreover, the Lucha Brothers have previously defeated The Young Bucks outside of AEW. Given that history, there couldn't be a more credible babyface team to claim their throne right now.

