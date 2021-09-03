Update on when canceled AEW All Out match will take place - Reports

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the AEW All Out match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC will reportedly take place on television. Tony Khan recently confirmed that the highly awaited match has been postponed from the pay-per-view card.

Reports from WON suggest that during the latest episode of Dynamite, it was never acknowledged that the match was off the show. It has been promoted for weeks, especially with multiple segments.

However, while running down the lineup for AEW All Out, the match was simply never mentioned. It is believed that the match will take place once again when PAC is available to wrestle.

Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 1, 2021

For weeks, Andrade and PAC had quite an intense build-up on AEW. Hence, it is a shame that the two men are unable to share the ring at All Out.

In the past, PAC suffered the consequences of travel restrictions. His AEW push following his debut was delayed for this reason as well.

Women's Casino Battle Royale will replace Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC is set to be replaced at AEW All Out

#AEW GM @TonyKhan announced earlier he has added the #CasinoBattleRoyale to #AEWAllOut main card and he has now added @abadon_AEW, @KiLynnKing & @LegitLeyla to the match. All Out is THIS SUNDAY LIVE on Pay Per View at 8e/5p. Find out how you can watch: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/pRy3Albc00 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

PAC vs Andrade will be replaced by the Women's Casino Battle Royale on the main card. It remains to be seen when PAC and Andrade can finally cross paths, but one could expect them to have their match on an episode of Dynamite in the future.

That being said, the AEW All Out card remains quite stacked, nonetheless. The event will feature the likes of Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and more.

Omega will be defending his AEW World Championship against the reigning IMPACT world champion, Christian Cage. Whereas, Punk will make his in-ring return after 7 years to face Darby Allin in a highly-anticipated match.

Britt Baker will be defending the AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley will face Satoshi Kojima in a huge singles match.

