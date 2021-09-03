Backstage reason on why Daniel Bryan delayed his AEW debut - Reports

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan has been available to debut on AEW for a while now. However, the former WWE Champion preferred to take some time off in the summer, while AEW was uncertain on when to debut him. Hence, he is yet to show up on AEW.

The two discussed dates for his debut were September 5 at All Out and September 22 at AEW Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both shows are of utmost importance to the promotion. They will host a large crowd, perfect for the long awaited debut of Daniel Bryan.

Earlier this week, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Daniel Bryan will make his AEW debut at All Out this Sunday. The report was later confirmed by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, who spoke to multiple AEW insiders about Daniel Bryan's debut.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, even CM Punk alluded to the possible arrival of Daniel Bryan when he addressed the famous "yes" chants by stating that the crowd might need to be "a little more patient" for that.

Daniel Bryan's last match was against Roman Reigns

On the April 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief had defeated the leader of the Yes Movement three times before. He added an extra stipulation to the match: If Bryan lost, he would have to leave SmackDown.

As many predicted, Reigns defeated Bryan in the main event. However, what surprised the fans was the news that Bryan's WWE contract expired that night. The former world champion did not re-sign with WWE.

Ever since, Bryan has been a hot topic in wrestling media. In recent interviews, Bryan himself has stated on multiple occasions that he wanted to face a large variety of talent from all over the world. Given the partnerships AEW has with multiple promotions, the promotion seems like a perfect destination for Daniel Bryan.

Fans speculated that Bryan would be debuting at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York when he signs with AEW. However, going by recent reports, that might not be the case as All Out has been selected as the perfect debut date for Bryan.

