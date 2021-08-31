Ruby Soho drops major AEW hint ahead of All Out 2021 in Chicago 

Ruby Soho, who previously went by the name Ruby Riott in WWE, has dropped another intriguing vignette ahead of her rumored AEW debut.

In the video titled "The Runaway," the former leader of The Riott Squad can be seen walking around the streets of New York City, grooving to what seems like her new theme music. The video also included a dig at Soho's WWE name when she comes across a graffiti artist who sprays "The Riot Is Over" on a wall.

In the end, she is stopped by the bouncer standing outside a bar. When he asks Soho for her identity card, she accidentally hands a card that reads her name as Heidi Lovelace, her name on the indie scene before joining WWE.

However, Soho quickly takes it back and instead hands the bouncer a new card that reads her name as "Ruby Soho." While it was technically well-shot, what seems to have gotten the fans talking is the major AEW hint that she dropped in the last second of the clip.

The term "Destination" followed by seven blanks appeared in the video for a fraction of a second. Fans are presuming "Chicago," which hosts AEW All Out 2021 on September 5th, is the destination that Soho is hinting at, as it also makes logical sense as per the tweet below.

Recent reports suggested that Ruby Soho is AEW bound

A report earlier this month suggested that Ruby Soho is AEW-bound and that she could make her debut for the company close to All Out 2021 or at the event. Following this, the former WWE star began teasing fans about her All Elite Wrestling debut by releasing a few intriguing videos.

If Soho does show up at All Out 2021, she could be a perfect candidate to be the surprise entrant in the Women's Casino Battle Royale. A win in the match would instantly catapult her to the main event level in the company.

Did you enjoy Ruby Soho's new vignette? Do you think Soho's AEW debut will go down on the September 5th pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below?

