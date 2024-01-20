"It's gonna blow you away!" - Jeff Hardy's upcoming AEW match receives massive endorsement

Jeff Hardy's return to AEW singles action is set to be a major contest. One top star has just given the match a strong endorsement.

Tonight's Rampage is airing from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The show will feature Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin. This will be a rematch of their first-ever match, which took place on the May 11, 2022 Dynamite as a part of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Held under an Anything Goes stipulation, the match was won by Allin.

Matt Hardy took to X today to hype up The Charismatic Enigma vs. The Invisible Man. Hardy offered an explosive endorsement and advised fans to catch the match:

"Don’t miss this incredible match tonight on #AEWRampage. It’s gonna blow you away!," he wrote.

Tonight's Rampage will mark Jeff Hardy's first singles match in months. His last one-on-one match came during the September 8, 2023 edition of Rampage, as he was defeated by Samoa Joe in just 8 minutes.

Are the Hardys frustrated with AEW booking?

There has been a lot of online criticism from fans over how the company has booked The Hardy Boys in recent months. Their last standard non-ROH tag team win came at Double Or Nothing in May 2022, when they defeated The Young Bucks.

Matt Hardy's last singles bout was a loss to Jack Perry on the March 29, 2023 edition of Dynamite. While Jeff Hardy will face Darby Allin on Rampage tonight, he has not worked a singles match since the September 8, 2023 Rampage when he was beaten by Samoa Joe.

In a post that has since been deleted, Jeff took to Instagram this week and seemingly expressed frustration over how The Hardys have been booked on just Rampage as of late:

We, 'The Hardys' will not be appearing on this live show called #AEWDynamite. We, 'The Hardys' are stuck in the dimension of 'AEW Rampage,'" he wrote.

The Charismatic Enigma also expressed frustration over how the company announced his rematch with Darby Allin.

