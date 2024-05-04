"It's a good thing other promotions exist" - Former WWE name heaps praise on Tony Khan and AEW's efforts in recent years

A former WWE Superstar recently said wrestling fans should support AEW due to certain reasons.

AEW has emerged as one of the top players in the professional wrestling business in the last five years. They are the biggest competitor to WWE since the demise of WCW. The promotion has acquired some of the top talents in the world including some legendary names such as Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, and Kazuchika Okada, among others. Tony Khan and AEW also have had a reputation for treating wrestlers well. They have a lighter schedule compared to WWE. Former WWE star Ryback has also heaped praise on the promotion.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that many people want AEW to fail. However, he stated that he would put more videos in support of them because a second promotion helps other wrestlers.

"There is a very strong portion of people out there that are just going after AEW and wanna see them fail. And so they are circulating false things or things without context. But that's why I put out videos, we should all be rooting for them. Because them existing is better for pro-wrestling and it's better for fans. [...] It's like Vince and WWE have done so much bad over so much years. It's a good thing other promotions exist. If they didn't a lot of wrestlers would probably be drug addicts," Ryback said. (00:00 - 00:55)

Ryback believes Jeff Hardy is leaving AEW

The Big Guy stated on his podcast that after Jeff's contract expires in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he and Matt Hardy could reunite for a last run in WWE.

The decorated tag team has been rumored to leave AEW for other suitors upon the expiry of their contract. Matt Hardy has already left the promotion after his contract expired and landed in TNA Wrestling. However, the star claims that he is still a free agent.

"Because what my feeling...when I saw this, is Jeff's AEW contract up anytime soon or in the foreseeable future, does anybody know?... So my theory on it is possibly, not knowing, obviously, is maybe Matt reached out to WWE and maybe they're interested in doing something with him and Jeff one last time," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the Hardy brothers in the future.

