“It’s great to see,” “love this”- Fans can’t keep calm after Mercedes Mone seemingly forms an alliance with former WWE champion

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 07, 2025 15:59 GMT
Mercedes Mone at this week
Mercedes Mone at this week's AEW Dynamite [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Mercedes Mone has AEW fans abuzz again after her latest move. The CEO has seemingly allied with a former WWE champion on All Elite Wrestling TV.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone made her much-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time since losing to Toni Storm at All In: Texas in July. It was made known on the show that the reigning TBS Champion will defend her title at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in a four-way match. The CEO attacked one of her opponents, Alex Windsor, after the latter won her qualifying bout.

However, what stirred fan reactions was her brief interaction with former NXT Women's Champion Athena (FKA Ember Moon). The two were later even seen in a TikTok together, seemingly hinting at some sort of alliance between the two stars.

Shortly after their video dropped online, fans took to X in numbers to react to it.

"Mercedes having the time of her life in AEW. It’s great to see!," wrote one fan.
"YESSSSS! I love this!," quipped another.

Check out some other reactions below:

Fan reactions [ Screenshots taken from X ]
Fan reactions [ Screenshots taken from X ]

Mercedes Mone sends a brutal message to WWE legend Beth Phoenix

During Dynamite, Mercedes Mone sent a disrespectful message to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. This occurred after The Glamazon posted an image of The CEO on her Instagram, seemingly teasing a match between the two. The TBS Champion later commented on the post and called her a mark.

"Go do yoga in the park, you mark," wrote Mone.
Mercedes responds to Beth Phoenix&#039;s post [Credit: Beth Phoenix on Instagram]
Mercedes responds to Beth Phoenix's post [Credit: Beth Phoenix on Instagram]

It is worth noting that it's been over two years since Beth Phoenix stepped inside the ring. Her last bout came at Elimination Chamber back in 2023, where she teamed up with her husband, Cope, to take on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
