“It’s great to see,” “love this”- Fans can’t keep calm after Mercedes Mone seemingly forms an alliance with former WWE champion

Mercedes Mone has AEW fans abuzz again after her latest move. The CEO has seemingly allied with a former WWE champion on All Elite Wrestling TV.Last night on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone made her much-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time since losing to Toni Storm at All In: Texas in July. It was made known on the show that the reigning TBS Champion will defend her title at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in a four-way match. The CEO attacked one of her opponents, Alex Windsor, after the latter won her qualifying bout.However, what stirred fan reactions was her brief interaction with former NXT Women's Champion Athena (FKA Ember Moon). The two were later even seen in a TikTok together, seemingly hinting at some sort of alliance between the two stars.Shortly after their video dropped online, fans took to X in numbers to react to it.&quot;Mercedes having the time of her life in AEW. It’s great to see!,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;YESSSSS! I love this!,&quot; quipped another.Check out some other reactions below:Fan reactions [ Screenshots taken from X ]Mercedes Mone sends a brutal message to WWE legend Beth PhoenixDuring Dynamite, Mercedes Mone sent a disrespectful message to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. This occurred after The Glamazon posted an image of The CEO on her Instagram, seemingly teasing a match between the two. The TBS Champion later commented on the post and called her a mark.&quot;Go do yoga in the park, you mark,&quot; wrote Mone.Mercedes responds to Beth Phoenix's post [Credit: Beth Phoenix on Instagram]It is worth noting that it's been over two years since Beth Phoenix stepped inside the ring. Her last bout came at Elimination Chamber back in 2023, where she teamed up with her husband, Cope, to take on Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.