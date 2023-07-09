"It's happening" - Fans excited about 29-year-old star's potential AEW debut after being namedropped on Collision

Current NJPW Strong Women's Champion Giulia was just name-dropped on the latest episode of Collision. Now with her involvement with AEW star Willow Nightingale, this begs the question. Will we see her appear in the promotion?

The most recent episode of Collision featured the continuation of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament for both the men's and women's divisions. Currently, the finals of the men's bracket of the tournament have been decided, while the women's bracket is still in its semi-finals. The matches include Skye Blue taking on Ruby Soho, and Willow Nightingale facing Athena. The latter match was postponed due to Nightingale suffering an injury a few days ago at NJPW STRONG Independence Day.

The ROH Women's Champion interrupted a backstage interview between Willow Nightingale and Tony Schiavone. She went on to complain about how their match scheduled for the night was canceled, and this meant that her trip to Canada for Collision was a waste. She then went on to gloat at Nightingale, and remind her that she dropped her title to Giulia, as she name-dropped the NJPW star.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Giulia was mentioned on AEW Collison tonight 🤌 Giulia was mentioned on AEW Collison tonight 🤌 https://t.co/qpL8KbQTsH

Fans were delighted to hear Giulia's name in AEW programming, expressing how this could be the start of her possible appearance in the promotion as time passes.

shane @lmaoshanee @PuroresuFlow You just needed an excuse to post Giulia, not complaining though @PuroresuFlow You just needed an excuse to post Giulia, not complaining though

Allen @Ostrobogulously @PuroresuFlow It's only a matter of time before we see her. @PuroresuFlow It's only a matter of time before we see her.

Another fan talked about how AEW is always open to appearances from superstars who are currently with other promotions. So essentially nothing would be holding Giulia back from making an appearance on All Elite Wrestling, whether she is still with the Japanese promotion or not.

Cory Lancor @AshesDarkmare



AEW, NJPW, ROH, Impact wrestling etc is all linked up in a continual it feels like @PuroresuFlow That the fun part about everything outside of WWE.AEW, NJPW, ROH, Impact wrestling etc is all linked up in a continual it feels like @PuroresuFlow That the fun part about everything outside of WWE. AEW, NJPW, ROH, Impact wrestling etc is all linked up in a continual it feels like

Another fan suggested that she might be making an appearance on a bigger stage, and what would be better than the highly anticipated All In?

E4AEW @SchiazzaEric @PuroresuFlow I have a gut feeling that we will see Giulia at All In. @PuroresuFlow I have a gut feeling that we will see Giulia at All In.

AEW star Willow Nightingale drops title on her 3rd title defense match

AEW star Willow Nightingale made an appearance at the NJPW STRONG Independence Day event held in Tokyo, Japan earlier this week. She defended her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against Giulia, who was one of the top women in the promotion. This was Nightingale's third title defense and would become her hardest obstacle of all.

Unfortunately, it was not her time anymore and a new champion emerged as Giulia won the match to become the new title holder. To add to the loss, it was reported that Willow Nightingale suffered an injury in this match. This caused her not to be medically cleared to compete in any AEW program scheduled for the rest of the week.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Giulia vs. Willow Nightingale more than delivered! Hope everyone enjoy experiencing Giulia today. Giulia is definitely on her way to America for some dates! Giulia vs. Willow Nightingale more than delivered! Hope everyone enjoy experiencing Giulia today. Giulia is definitely on her way to America for some dates!https://t.co/DuQq9cvaR9

This coming Friday on Rampage, Willow Nightingale will set her focus on ROH Women's Champion. The winner of the match is all set to book her ticket to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Although she has a new priority for her singles career, it is not a closed door just yet for a rematch between her and Giulia for the title she lost.

Do you think Willow Nightingale should challenge Giulia for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship? Or should some other AEW star step up to the challenge? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

