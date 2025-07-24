"It's hard investing"- Wrestling veteran points out the major reason why Jeff Hardy didn't get a second chance in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW pulled off a huge coup in the summer of 2022 when they managed to sign Jeff Hardy to the company, reuniting him with his brother, Matt. Together, they re-formed one of the most iconic tag teams in the world, The Hardy Boyz; only this time, they were All Elite.
However, their run didn't prove to be all that it was expected to be by everyone involved. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out why the 47-year-old never got another chance in the promotion. Jeff Hardy's legal troubles followed him to AEW as well, and that had an impact on his tenure, leading him to be suspended without pay for almost a year.
By the time he returned to the company, he didn't have much time left on his contract, and the promotion decided not to renew the deal, leaving them both to go their separate ways. Russo was speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he said that it was hard investing in someone who has Jeff Hardy's track record when it comes to his legal troubles.
"You know, bro, one time, ok, you know, everybody deserves second chances. But with Jeff, it's been a lot more than second chances. So it's hard, man. It's hard investing time and money in somebody who has the history that Jeff Hardy has. And I mean, he's even, you know, admitting to that," Russo said. [From 3:40 onwards]
Jeff Hardy left AEW in 2024, and it seems like he has overcome his sobriety issues since then. Both he and Matt Hardy are now signed with TNA, returning to the promotion for another run. They are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, with this being their fourth reign with the belts.
