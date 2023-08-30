"It's just gore for the sake of gore" - WWE Hall of Famer was not impressed by a match at AEW All In

A WWE Hall of Famer has given his thoughts on one of the more violent matches that took place at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium and has admitted that he wasn't impressed with either.

Out of all of the matches that took place in London on August 27th, the one that saw the most carnage was the Stadium Stampede. The match saw barbed wire boards, wooden cooking skewers, and glass-covered fists, amongst other things.

But during a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff admitted that he didn't enjoy the match. He stated that if anything, the only emotional response he felt during the bout was that he wanted to turn the show off:

“These guys probably sit at home and pull the wings off flies in their spare time. Again, not my taste, not my style, I don’t want to be any more negative than I guess I’m already coming off, but I have to be honest, it’s another example of ‘indie-rific on steroids.’ I just—it does absolutely nothing for me, zero. Actually it does something for me, it turns me off, completely off. It’s not artistic, it’s not creative, it’s not athletic, it’s just gore for the sake of gore. Hey I don’t go to horror movies either and a lot of people do so if that’s your thin, then you’re really, really excited about this match.” [37:13-38-08]

Expand Tweet

Bischoff also stated that he was disappointed to see someone like Claudio Castagnoli involved in a hardcore brawl rather than a traditional wrestling match:

“Claudio [Castagnoli], one of the best performers on the card without a question, most capable with the exception of one or two... but to have him out there brawling is a complete waste of talent. I get it, you’ve got a lot of people involved and you can only put so many people in the ring. It’s kind of like painting yourself in the corner, you book this match and I was like ‘how do we actually execute it?’ Let’s have these guys wrestle off in a different part of the arena. You’re taking them out—the people at home see it I guess, and if you’re watching and there’s a monitor or [titan]tron of some sort you can probably catch up to it, but it’s not great. It very rarely works, it looks good on paper, but the execution is sloppy and it’s just hard to create emotion. Again, great spectacle, no emotion just a spectacle for the sake of a spectacle.” [38:43-39:44]

The aftermath of the match will continue into AEW All Out

While the Stadium Stampede match saw blood, carnage, and violence, it seems that scores are yet to be settled, especially when it comes to Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy.

It was announced during the post-show media scrum that Orange Cassidy wanted to face Jon Moxley at All Out. However, Penta El Zero Miedo had something to say about that, with the former AEW Tag and Trios Champion challenging Cassidy to a match for his AEW International Championship.

Expand Tweet

It has since been confirmed that Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Penta this week on Dynamite, with the winner facing Moxley at All Out.

Who will leave Chicago, Illinois, as the AEW International Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "83 Weeks" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE