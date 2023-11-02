"It's kind of like an insult" - Former WWE star shares honest thoughts about teaming up with Bryan Danielson

A former WWE star recently commented on being the tag team partner of AEW star Bryan Danielson in the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan. The former WWE star used to be the enforcer of then WWE Champion Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) after the breakup of his Bludgeon Brothers tag team with Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper) in 2019.

The duo also went on to capture the WWE SmackDown tag team titles after defeating The Usos on the May 7, 2019 episode of SmackDown Live.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Rowan spoke about his WWE tag title run alongside Bryan Danielson and believed that their booking was not up to the mark:

"I mean, we were on the pre-show as tag champions. I mean, what's that tell you about how they viewed the tag teams at the time, especially when Daniel Bryan was, you know, just World Heavyweight Champion and the Eco Champion. So to go to trying to make the tag titles mean something and then being on the pre-show. You know, it's kind of like kind of like an insult, I guess. But like we, we tried the best we could and at least led some sort of feud. You know what I mean? And then to me, I was happy with the end of it because I finally got to get a microphone and start talking for a few weeks. You know, so, which again, was probably the most fun I've had when they're letting me talk and, you know, kind of like, be a character that I want to be and then the cage stuff happens."

He further added:

"But like, you know, I can beat that in the head all I want, you know, but like when you go from talking about a microphone and having a story to basically having no direction and being told not to speak Yeah, it's kind of a creative headache. It's kind of like being cast in a TV show and every every week you got like, you know, like your own backstory. And like, you're like, explaining more yourself to the audience at home and people are getting invested. And then all of a sudden you're like, in like three episodes in the background, it's kind of like a deflator." H/T:[InsightwithChrisVanVliet]

Ricky Starks reveals his frustrations leading up to his match against former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

AEW star Ricky Starks recently revealed his frustrations before facing Bryan Danielson in a Strap Match at All Out.

Speaking on the Black Rasslin' Podcast, The Absolute One spoke about the circumstances leading up to his battle with the former WWE Champion at the All Out pay-per-view.

"The Strap match [with Bryan Danielson stands out for me this year]. The Strap match, while — here’s the truth about it: The circumstances leading up to the Strap match were very chaotic and a point of frustration for me. If you saw that Collision, I went out and started the show with a very heartfelt message that I wanted to get to people, and it wasn’t me whining and complaining. "

He further added:

"It was more of a message of look, even somebody like me, even somebody who is dedicated and puts in the work, takes the steps back due to outside sources, right? That match in itself was — I had no expectations for it. Didn’t know what I was getting myself into." [H/T Post Wrestling]

