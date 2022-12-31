"It’s kind of rich coming from him" - Popular 29-year-old star bashes former AEW World Champion for gambling with 'billionaire son' Tony Khan's money

Will Ospreay has bashed AEW star Kenny Omega for taking a bet with 'billionaire son' Tony Khan's money.

Speaking in an interview with NJPW, Ospreay took digs at Omega ahead of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 match. The two men will collide for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The Commonwealth Kingpin hinted that Omega did not create his own path in the industry.

"I think it’s kind of rich coming from him, saying that he gambled, created his own path. He just was.. like “we gambled on ourselves”? You took a bet with a billionaire’s son(‘s money), bruv. Calm down," said Ospreay.

Will Ospreay also responded to being called a "virus" by AEW star Kenny Omega

Upon Kenny Omega's return to NJPW, he cut a promo on Will Ospreay and also took digs at other foreign wrestlers in the Japanese promotion.

The AEW star termed Ospreay and other wrestlers as "virus". Responding to the comment, the 29-year-old claimed that the foreign wrestlers in New Japan aren't the viruses, rather they consider themselves the antidote. Ospreay said:

"I don’t see us as the virus right now, I see us as the antidote. We’re the fresh new things on the block, I mean, that match I had with Finlay in Kobe, was that the first sell out of the pandemic?" said Ospreay.

Ospreay has held the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for numerous months. He also defended the title against popular star Orange Cassidy at the NJPW x AEW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, the 29-year-old star will aim to walk out with the title. Meanwhile, Omega will aim for a historic win as he prepares to return to NJPW for the first time since losing to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Omega is also currently involved in a feud with Death Triangle. Post-Wrestle Kingdom 17, he could potentially become a double champion by winning the AEW World Trios Championships with The Young Bucks.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on January 4, 2023 and at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan on January 21, 2023.

