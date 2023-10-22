"It's LA Knight" - Major AEW star does not want Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

A top AEW star recently named The Megastar LA Knight as the favorite to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The name in question is none other than Thunder Rosa. The AEW star had a lot of praise for LA Knight and stated that he got 'over' with the fans naturally.

Speaking on Busted Open, Thunder Rosa advised WWE's head of creative Triple H to book LA Knight as the one to end Roman Reigns' three-year-long World title reign:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight," Rosa told "Busted Open" yesterday. "They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

She further added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go — that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

AEW star wants to be treated like Jade Cargill if she leaves the company someday

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently spoke about the presentation and treatment Jade Cargill has gotten ever since signing with WWE. Rosa explained that she would want to be treated the same if she ever went elsewhere someday.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa stated that she's looking forward to seeing what's next for Jade Cargill in the Stamford-based promotion:

"When you have your friends, just promote your friends and be happy [for] what's happening for them. I want to give a shout-out to Jade Cargill. She looked like a million dollars again," Rosa said. "She's all in my feed, all up in my feed. She's doing something else and it's like... I mean, I don't know man. Like if I go to somewhere else, I want to be treated like that. Like a superstar. So it's really cool to see that and my blessing to her, and I can't wait to see her in the ring, and I can't wait to see what they have for her." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Which superstar do you want to see Jade Cargill face in her first WWE match? Let us know in the comments section below.