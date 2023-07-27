"It's a lack of communication" - WWE veteran Teddy Long blames AEW for Sting's horrific table spot (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long blamed AEW for the scary spot involving 'The Icon' Sting.

Back on the June 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society's Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team match.

During the match, a ladder was placed in the middle of the ring and there were a couple of tables set up on the outside. With Sammy Guevara lying on the tables, The WWE Hall of Famer jumped off of the ladder to hit a Splash on the Spanish God. While Sting managed to hit Guevara, he also got hurt in the process.

During the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis asked Teddy Long about his thoughts on the spot. The WWE Hall of Famer responded by questioning why the production team did not inform the official to either fix the tables or request Sting to call an audible and change the spot.

"Now Taz is talking about this. There’s people in the production truck, they’re hearing this. So if Taz is telling you that this is going on, why are you not telling the referee, if he has an ear-piece he or she so she can go to Sting and tell him, ‘no, that table ain’t right. Don’t do it.’ Or let ‘em do something you know to kill some time and maybe move the table. I don’t know what kind of situation they are in. So that’s what I said, its a lack of communication," Teddy Long said. [09:24 - 09:51]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Sting's stunt on AEW Dynamite

Following the aforementioned ladder spot, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thought on Wrestlebinge's SmackTalk.

Mantell was happy that The Icon is not injured and he is safe, but if he dares to take huge risks again, then Mantell will not show any sympathy for him.

“Anyway, Sting is okay. He lived to be The Stinger [for] another day. And the question is, why does Sting even do that? He doesn’t need to do that stuff. So one of these days (…), I’m glad he didn’t get hurt, and it’s okay until the day he does. If he does it again, if he gets hurt, he’s had his warning. So no more sympathy for him,” Dutch Mantell said.

The Icon has not been seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion since the Tornado Tag Team match.

