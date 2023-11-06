"It's not like we fired him" - Dutch Mantell recalls former WWE star quitting after a failed run in TNA

Dutch Mantell has worked with numerous top promotions in his career, including TNA (aka IMPACT Wrestling). He recently spoke about former WWE star Dustin Rhodes' second stint in the Nashville-based company.

Rhodes performed in TNA between 2007 and 2008 under the Black Reign moniker. He portrayed a dark character in the company and faced some top names like Abyss and Raven. However, the veteran's run failed to gain momentum, leading to his eventual exit.

On a recent episode of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former TNA writer discussed the sequence of events that led to Dustin Rhodes' departure.

"Yeah, I think he just quit coming. I think he stopped honoring his bookings. It's not like we fired him. I think he just more or less fired himself. You can't go to work unless you come!" Mantell said. (3:17 - 3:35)

Mantell revealed that TNA was forced to release The Natural because the latter allegedly didn't honor his bookings.

Dutch Mantell pleads with Ric Flair not to have a match

Ric Flair shocked the wrestling world with his recent debut in AEW. He will support Sting in his final run after signing with the Tony Khan-led company.

Flair's sudden appearance has got everyone talking, with many speculating if he will wrestle in another match in All Elite Wrestling.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell urged The Nature Boy not to compete inside the ring again.

"He said he's been cleared to have a match (...) Please, Ric, please don't have a match (...) Okay, anyway, that leads to a match. I know where it's leading. Please don't do it. AEW now is looking like "All Elderly Wrestling," really. I think a wrestler should have a cut-off age where they can't get back in the ring anymore, basically, you talk about making it look folly." [5:06 - 5:37]

Ric Flair is 74 and has nothing left to prove in his pro wrestling career. Last year, he had his final match under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner. He teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

