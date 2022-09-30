"It's like war paint for her" - Ex-WWE writer comments on AEW star Britt Baker's tendency to bleed during matches

Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently commented on AEW star Britt Baker bleeding red in most of her matches.

Last week on Dynamite, the former AEW Women's Champion took a nasty hit during her match with Athena. This resulted in her seemingly suffering a nose injury which bled. Following this, she was alarmed by former WWE Superstar Saraya's (fka Paige) shocking debut on the promotion.

Since its inception, AEW has showcased the brash side of wrestling and has never shied away from stars bleeding or being censored during promos. Additionally, the talent has the creative liberty to work on their own promos or while addressing fans in contrast to their competitor brand, WWE.

Recently on the latest edition of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the ex-WWE writer cited how the AEW star smeared her face as if to showcase it was her 'war paint':

"Britt Baker's face was covered in blood, she took a bad bump at one point, her nose was bleeding, she likes blood. It's crazy. Like when she bleeds, she rubs it on her face and rubs it across her stomach. It's like war paint for her, dude. It's so hardcore to me and she doesn't seem like a hardcore wrestler, with her gimmick being the dentist and all this, but I guess dentists aren't afraid of blood." [19:02 - 19:30]

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN no woman in AEW has what it takes to go toe to toe with Britt Baker on the mic. it’s not fair #AEWDynamite no woman in AEW has what it takes to go toe to toe with Britt Baker on the mic. it’s not fair #AEWDynamite https://t.co/fVKDbsgj2s

Britt Baker once cited Saraya as a dream opponent

Britt Baker made a name for herself with her impressive work in the women's division of AEW. At the same time, Saraya had become a fan favorite in WWE owing to her gothic, mysterious look and wrestling background.

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, the former AEW Women's Champion expressed her interest in competing against the former Anti-Diva.

"I'm a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I've wrestled her mom before actually. But she's such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she's still, pardon my swearing, but she's such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy."

While the former WWE Divas Champion does not seem to be medically cleared to wrestle any time soon, she seems to have already gotten under Britt Baker's skin.

If able to wrestle again, what kind of stipulation match would you like to see Baker and Saraya compete in? Sound off in the comments.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far