"It’s only a matter of time" - Top AEW champion puts Jon Moxley on notice

One of the top champions in AEW has seemingly sent a warning to The Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley. The star in question is Brody King.

About a year ago, when Moxley was the 'interim' world title holder, The House of Black member challenged him in a one-on-one match. After a hard-fought battle, the former WWE Superstar managed to retain the championship.

Recently, a fan took to Twitter to share a clip of the aforementioned match. Brody King replied to the tweet seemingly claiming that he would soon get his revenge against the Blackpool Combat Club member.

"It’s only a matter of time…" Brody King tweeted.

The 36-year-old star recently wrestled Andrade El Idolo on AEW Collision. After a hard-fought battle, Buddy Matthews rushed in and attacked the former WWE NXT Champion resulting in a disqualification.

AEW World Trios Champion Brody King recently threatened to 'beat up' WWE veteran John Cena

This past weekend was the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The PLE took place in London, England. This was the first major WWE event to take place in UK after nearly two decades.

One of the major surprises during the event was the unexpected return of 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. He showed up and hyped the crowd about a potential UK WrestleMania event.

After the event, WWE posted a video on all of their social media platforms about an interaction between Cena and 'The Eradicator' Rhea Ripley.

It is to be noted that Ripley's real-life boyfriend is AEW star, Buddy Matthews. After the above-mentioned video went viral, The Australian star's faction member Brody King reacted to it claiming that he might need to beat up Cena for interacting with the WWE Women's World Champion.

"Damnit… now i have to beat up John Cena," Brody King tweeted.

The Eradicator also responded by laughing at Brody King's tweet.

