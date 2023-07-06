AEW star threatens to "beat up" John Cena after his backstage video with Rhea Ripley goes viral

While WWE legend John Cena is known to be a friendly face, his recent actions have led an AEW star to threaten him on Twitter.

The Cenation Leader has been making sporadic appearances in WWE for quite some time, even having a match at the last WrestleMania against Austin Theory. He recently made an appearance at Money in the Bank in a segment with Grayson Waller.

In a recent backstage video, Cena was seen talking with Rhea Ripley. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting a variety of reactions from fans. AEW star Brody King also took to Twitter to hilariously threaten to beat up Cena.

"Damnit… now i have to beat up John Cena."

You can check out the original post here:

Given Brody King's reputation regarding his brutal wrestling style, only time will tell if the two stars will cross paths in the future.

A WWE veteran harshly criticized a recent segment involving John Cena

While the Cenation leader is always a welcome presence in the ring, his latest segment with Grayson Waller has drawn flak from Jim Cornette.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran explained that Waller was simply playing a heel instead of being one.

"He's playing a heel. Either they're telling him to do this or this is the kind of stuff he wants to do but it's totally fake because it's obvious that he's trying to be a heel on purpose, because Grayson Waller would not talk to John Cena like he was a jobber. It's see-through that he's getting heat in quotation marks on purpose when he offers to help Cena by making him go viral and save his career," said Cornette.

He further added:

"It works if two guys are on the same level or if John was the main event guy from 15 years ago, and this is the main event guy now. It's a nobody here telling a movie star off. It was even worse than the thing that they did with Theory because Theory at least had been on television and gotten a number of wins and was being pushed, and Theory ended up beating Cena in a match," added Cornette. [4:44-5:57]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for John Cena and Grayson Waller.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Sound off in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes