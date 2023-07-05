"That's a married man" - Fans react to Rhea Ripley being spotted backstage with former WWE Champion 

A recent TikTok video of WWE legend John Cena and Rhea Ripley interacting backstage is going viral on Twitter, and fans have been reacting to it in droves.

Cena stunned the London fans when he showed up unannounced at Money in the Bank 2023. He received a thundering reception from the crowd and went on to tease a future WrestleMania event in the city. The 16-time WWE world champion was then interrupted by Grayson Waller. After a fun back-and-forth, Cena took him down with an Attitude Adjustment, which again made the fans erupt in joy.

As for Rhea Ripley, though she didn't defend her World Women's Championship at MITB, she was at ringside during Dominik Mysterio's match against Cody Rhodes. Despite her best efforts to help her Judgment Day stablemate win, Dominik eventually fell short, with The American Nightmare picking up the victory.

Several backstage photos of Cena from the premium live event, alongside Damian Priest and IYO SKY, have since been doing rounds of the internet. Now, a TikTok video posted by John Cena himself of him and Rhea Ripley is going viral. As expected, Twiteratti had plenty of fun reactions to the post.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena was out here shooting his shot with Rhea Ripley John Cena was out here shooting his shot with Rhea Ripley 😭😂😂😂 https://t.co/18fwfgicK1

Many of those tweets hilariously mentioned Ripley's real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews. Check out some of the reactions below:

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian @TheEnemiesPE3 I would be in absolute shambles every day if I were Buddy Murphy. @TheEnemiesPE3 I would be in absolute shambles every day if I were Buddy Murphy.

WWE CCO Triple H on how John Cena's return at Money in the Bank came to be

During the post-MITB press conference, Triple H revealed that John Cena's WWE return wasn't planned much ahead in advance. He added that Cena was free that afternoon and simply wanted to have a chat with the fans. The Game also mentioned how it's good to be taken by surprise occasionally.

"John Cena [had] nothing to do in the afternoon, thought he'd pop by here and just say hello. I know he said it all out there, why he's here, why he did this and is here for that. But, truth be told, every now and then in life, you just need a shot of adrenaline." [31:43 – 32:00]

The Cenation Leader is not scheduled to make more appearances anytime soon. However, WWE has already planted seeds for Cena's potential match against Grayson Waller, which could materialize whenever the veteran's schedule frees up.

What did you make of John Cena and Rhea Ripley's TikTok video? Do you see Cena returning to WWE anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes