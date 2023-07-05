"He's playing a heel" - WWE veteran on Grayson Waller confronting John Cena at Money in the Bank 

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the confrontation between Grayson Waller and John Cena at Money in the Bank.

The Cenation Leader made a shocking return to WWE during the Premium Live Event and announced that he wanted to bring WrestleMania to London. He was interrupted by the 33-year-old Aussie, who was against The Show of Shows taking place in the UK. He wanted the event to be held in Australia instead. The segment ended with the 16-time world champion hitting the SmackDown star with an Attitude Adjustment.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran criticized Grayson Waller for playing a heel instead of being one. He added that it doesn't make sense for Waller to talk down to a megastar such as John Cena.

"He's playing a heel. Either they're telling him to do this or this is the kind of stuff he wants to do but it's totally fake because it's obvious that he's trying to be a heel on purpose because Grayson Waller would not talk to John Cena like he was a jobber. It's see-through that he's getting heat in quotation marks on purpose when he offers to help Cena by making him go viral and save his career," said Cornette.

He continued:

"It works if two guys are on the same level or if John was the main event guy from 15 years ago, and this is the main event guy now. It's a nobody here telling a movie star off. It was even worse that the thing that they did with Theory because Theory at least had been on television and gotten a number of wins and was being pushed, and Theory ended up beating Cena in a match," added Cornette. [4:44-5:57]

John Cena competed in his first match of 2023 at WrestleMania 39

The Cenation Leader made his WrestleMania in-ring return at The Showcase of the Immortals this year when he challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

During the bout, the RAW star hit John Cena with a low blow and his ATL finishing move to emerge victorious.

Fans weren't expecting to see Cena at Money in the Bank, but it was a welcome surprise. If WrestleMania were to take place in London, there's no doubt that he would want to perform on it. He's yet to announce his retirement from wrestling.

