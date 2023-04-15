"It's all money" - Former Women's Champion reacts to Trish Stratus turning heel on WWE RAW

A former Women's Champion recently shared her thoughts about Trish Stratus turning heel and betraying Becky Lynch in last week's episode of WWE RAW.

The star in question, Thunder Rosa, has been away from AEW for a while now owing to injury. However, it appears that she has been following the events of the WWE closely. Trish Stratus's recent heel turn on Becky Lynch apparently caught her eye.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Thunder Rosa expressed her appreciation for how the segment was executed.

"I chose this week, from all the cool stuff that happened in professional wrestling, to pick Trish Stratus as my wrestler of the week. Now [Trish Stratus] is going to help [Becky Lynch] become a super-duper babyface," Rosa continued. "If we can see a little bit of what Trish Stratus was when she was a heel, and make someone like 'The Man' Becky Lynch even more over, it's money. It's all money." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Bill Apter pointed out a flaw in Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's latest WWE match

While Thunder Rosa was full of praise for Trish's heel turn, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes the match featured a significant mistake.

Speaking about the bout prior to the heel turn, Apter referenced a spot where Lynch and Stratus were about to hit a Double Suplex on Morgan. However, there was a noticeable delay as they waited for Raquel Rodriguez to break the spot.

"There was a great spot on Monday Night RAW this week with the girls (Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan) where two of them Superplexed two others from the top rope. It was a great spot, but it was like they were all trying to get in position, and as a fan, I'm like, why are they sitting there? Why don't they just knock them down?" said Bill Apter. (5:24 - 5:46)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus in WWE.

