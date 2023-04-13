"Why are they sitting there?" - Veteran points out big flaw in Becky Lynch's match from WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently pointed out a flaw in Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's match from this week's WWE RAW.

Lynch and Lita were scheduled to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Rodriguez and Morgan on Monday night. However, before the match, Lita was found laid out backstage, which resulted in Stratus taking her place in the title defense. As fate would have it, The Man and Trish Stratus lost the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter elaborated on a great albeit flawed spot from the match. At one point, Lynch and Stratus were about to hit a Double Suplex on Liv Morgan, but Raquel Rodriguez came in time to take them down with a Powerbomb.

Though Apter didn't mention the said bout, it was evident by his description that he was referring to the tag team match. He hinted at the moment when Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were about to hit the Double Suplex on Morgan but seemingly stopped for a few seconds to allow Rodriguez to break the spot.

"There was a great spot on Monday Night RAW this week with the girls (Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan) where two of them Superplexed two others from the top rope. It was a great spot, but it was like they were all trying to get in position, and as a fan, I'm like, why are they sitting there? Why don't they just knock them down? said Bill Apter. (5:24 - 5:46)

Following the match, Trish Stratus attacked Becky Lynch, thus cementing her long-awaited heel turn to set up a blockbuster feud between the two.

WWE legend Teddy Long is not happy with today's wrestlers and their approach to wrestling

Elsewhere in the chat, Teddy Long spoke about how today's performers were relying on flashy moves, which rob wrestling of believability.

The former WWE SmackDown GM feels the competitors weren't taking the wrestling business seriously. Long mentioned that the new-age talents must also be bought up with the same set of values as performers of his era.

"Nobody wants to make you believe what they are doing. It's flip flop, thank you, man, and they are out of there. So to me, I don't see a lot of guys taking the wrestling business seriously as it should be. I don't think it is just a show, but it's also business; it's about drawing money. That's the way I was brought up, and I believe everybody coming up now should be brought up like that," added Teddy Long. (3:03 - 3:26)

Check out the full video below:

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned how The Bloodline storyline was the only thing in wrestling today that sustained his interest.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes