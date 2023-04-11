WWE provides a health update on legend after apparent injury during RAW

There was a lot of drama on WWE RAW, as fans have come to expect. However, there was also an unforeseen injury as WWE Hall of Famer Lita was found backstage after an apparent attack. Now, the promotion has provided an update on her situation.

The women's tag team champion was found laid out backstage with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez calling for help. While she didn't know what had happened to her, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus confronted Morgan and Rodriguez. Given the two had a tag team match against Lynch and Lita next, the attack was seen as quite a coincidence.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: As @otiswwe continues to get pulled in different directions, @AmyDumas got into a situation backstage at #WWERaw ! What is going on right now?! EXCLUSIVE: As @otiswwe continues to get pulled in different directions, @AmyDumas got into a situation backstage at #WWERaw! What is going on right now?! https://t.co/g5qmhmCqOI

They appeared to be honestly ignorant about what had happened. Meanwhile, Stratus stepped up to fill in for Lita in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match.

Before the match, though, Lynch provided an update on Lita's health and injury status. She said that she was still unwell and had been taken to a local medical facility for further examination.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#WWERAW Becky is defending the tag titles tonight and she'll do it with Trish! 🤯 Becky is defending the tag titles tonight and she'll do it with Trish! 🤯#WWERAW https://t.co/wtgG8ns9cR

Who attacked the Hall of Famer remains an unanswered question, but now the focus is on the upcoming tag team title match, with Trish Stratus stepping up to fill in for her old friend and long-time rival on RAW.

Who do you think attacked Lita backstage on RAW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes