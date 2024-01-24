"It's not about the money" - Former WWE personality is not happy with how Tony Khan is running AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has expressed his disappointment over how Tony Khan has been unsuccessful in drawing any new fans to AEW.

Vince Russo, who rarely shies away from sharing his unfiltered views, believes All Elite Wrestling had a chance to compete with WWE. Since its inception in 2019, AEW has been the home to cutting-edge in-ring action, with several world-class athletes under its umbrella. While it has done great for itself over the last four years, many think the company has yet to fulfill its potential.

One among them is Vince Russo, who recently expressed his opinions on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. The former WCW Champion thinks there are tons of potential viewers who could be drawn in, but Tony Khan has been unable to bring those eyeballs to AEW yet.

"This is how I look at it. Bro, it's your company. You can do whatever you want. If I owned my company, I would do whatever I wanted. And again, Chris, we just have to remind ourselves. It's not about the money. It's about what you just said. And it's really, really, really a shame because you do have a wrestling fanbase out there, and bro, if you could create another promotional war, you can increase the fans. But he's so far from that, it's not even funny," said Vince Russo. [From 06:54 to 07:38]

Vince Russo wasn't happy with AEW President Tony Khan's comments about Jinder Mahal

A few days back, Tony Khan publicly slammed WWE's decision to book Jinder Mahal against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Vince Russo was far from pleased with Khan and criticized him on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

"He's got to stop that, I mean EC3 could tell you, you cannot have thin skin in this business. He's gotta stop having such thin skin. There's a mute button, there's a block button, stop with the thin skin man, this stuff is never gonna stop," said Russo.

This wasn't the first time Khan has taken shots at WWE on social media, as he has done it previously as well on several occasions.

