"It's very offensive" - Veteran fires back at Tony Khan for calling him 'irrelevant parasite'

Tony Khan has managed to cement his place as a top wrestling promoter in the industry. The success has somewhat allowed him to express his views on everyone, including legends.

This led to Khan calling a former WCW legend an 'irrelevant parasite' who made derogatory remarks about his company. However, the legend would not keep silent and decided to fire back at the AEW President.

That veteran is Disco Inferno. During a recent edition of "Keepin' it 100", he responded to Khan's comments highlighting his struggle while mentioning that Tony bought his way into the business.

"I paid my dues, I've gone up and down the roads, I've been in the ring and I wrestled during a period of time when wrestling was the hottest it's ever been... You bought your way into this business and you're gonna call me an irrelevant parasite? I did way more to make a name for myself in this business than just putting up a bunch of money and buying a company. It's very offensive... You're the head of a company. This is not behavior becoming of the head of a wrestling company." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Veteran believes top AEW star should leave Tony Khan's company

Amid various controversies, another one of his top stars could be WWE-bound. Moreover, former WWE star Renee Dupree believes his future will be much brighter with Triple H and company.

That top guy is none other than the reigning AEW World Champion MJF. He recently disclosed that he has not re-signed with the promotion, with his contract set to expire soon.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree believes MJF should leave AEW for WWE once he becomes a free agent in 2024.

"There's a lot of people in AEW, MJF being number one, he needs to go to WWE and work under Triple H."

While that remains to be seen, it can indeed be a matter of concern for Tony Khan to lose yet another marquee attraction to his competitor.

Do you think Tony Khan will be able to re-sign MJF to AEW? Sound off in the comments below.