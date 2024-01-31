"IT'S OVER TONY" - Fans react as AEW Collision sees record lows in ratings after head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The most recent episode of AEW Collision went head-to-head against WWE's juggernaut event Royal Rumble.

This week's show had some of the best matches lined up. Stars like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Malakai Black, and many more were featured in the show.

Also, a first-time-ever Escape the Cage elimination match saw FTR and Daniel Garcia defeat House of Black in an unforgettable match.

According to some reports, AEW Collision drew an average viewership of 200,000 and was rated 0.06 among the 18-49 demographics.

The reason for such low viewership and rating could be due to the highly-anticipated Royal Rumble at the same time. Fans reacted to the difference in the ratings and had their say on social media.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions :

Fans react to low ratings for Collsion

Eric Bischoff believes Tony Khan isn't a good brand look for AEW

Eric Bischoff has always been one of the biggest critics of Tony Khan. Both personalities have gone back and forth several times on social media.

While speaking on his 83 weeks podcast, Eric spoke about why Khan shouldn't feature himself more on television.

"Whether it's in press conferences, whether it's coming out and announcing matches, whatever it is, the man should not be in front of anything that has a red light on it. Just don't, because he's not good at it," Eric said.

Bischoff added:

"Tony may not be a scripted storyline character, but he gets more TV time than about 60% of the talent he has on his roster," Bischoff claimed. "I think it's a huge mistake; he is not a good brand ambassador. You see him on television; you hear him screaming and stomping his feet, scrunching up his face, and acting like a petulant 12-year-old child. That's not a good brand look," he continued.

Fans are wondering if AEW will revert to their ususal ratings as Royal Rumble has deeply hurt their momentum.

Did you like this week's Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.

