"It's part of the game" - WWE veteran on CM Punk taking shots at AEW star amid his absence (Exclusive)

AEW star CM Punk has been involved in much of the drama surrounding the promotion since All Out 2022. Notably, in an Instagram Story, Punk took a shot at Chris Jericho, and Vince Russo believes that's simply a part of "the game."

Backstage politics has always had a massive impact in pro wrestling and has arguably allowed some of the biggest names in the industry to flourish. Jericho's prominence backstage in AEW has led to some criticism online, but according to Russo, it's likely that's how the star has become as big as he has in AEW.

During the latest episode of Wrestle Binge's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed the reported issues between CM Punk and Chris Jericho and what Y2J's status in pro wrestling is.

"When you’re at that level for so long – you’re not at that level for so long if you’re not ‘playing the game.’ No way in heck. To have that type of a run for so long on top, you’ve got to be playing that political game. You have to be, bro, you wouldn’t be in the game if you weren’t ‘playing the game!’" (02:51 onward).

The fan response after CM Punk's Instagram Story was so rampant that one Twitter user even accused Jericho of snaking his way into a leadership role in AEW, which the veteran didn't take lying down.

Vince Russo pointed out that notable names like The Undertaker also played the same politics the AEW star does

A report from PWTorch once claimed that amongst the All Elite Wrestling roster, Chris Jericho is considered "the closest confidant" of Tony Khan at this stage. Due to this, it's likely that The Ocho has sunk his roots deep into the promotion.

The Pro Wrestling World @The_PWW



To make this even more incredible, a 14 year old Tony Khan was there at the event supporting his favorite wrestler from ECW (Chris Jericho).



26 years… Crazy fact of the day: @IAmJericho last match in ECW was against 2 Cold Scorpio at The Doctor Is In show on August 3, 1996.To make this even more incredible, a 14 year old Tony Khan was there at the event supporting his favorite wrestler from ECW (Chris Jericho).26 years… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Crazy fact of the day: @IAmJericho last match in ECW was against 2 Cold Scorpio at The Doctor Is In show on August 3, 1996. To make this even more incredible, a 14 year old Tony Khan was there at the event supporting his favorite wrestler from ECW (Chris Jericho). 26 years… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/egb4eRXS8p

Russo continued, comparing Jericho to some of the biggest WWE names, and claimed that backstage politics is simply something that has to be done.

"And bro, I’m talking about guys like Taker! I’m talking about guys like Cena! I’m talking about guys like The Rock! I’m talking about guys that I think were great guys – don’t get me wrong, Jericho’s a great guy, all those guys I mentioned were great guys. It’s part of the game, bro. If that is what you wanna do, and you wanna be on top, and stay on top, that goes along with the job. So I don’t look at Chris or any of these guys in a negative way, that’s the job!" (03:26 onward).

It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho's backstage sway in AEW will allow him to shape the promotion to his own will, or if he's simply trying to impart his knowledge to the fledgling promotion.

