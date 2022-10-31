WWE veteran Jim Cornette thinks there is something sketchy about top AEW star Chris Jericho putting talent over in CM Punk's absence.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jericho and Daniel Garcia collided against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to kick off the show. After dismissing the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, The Swiss Cyborg hit a Neutralizer on The Wizard to score a surprising pinfall victory.

It was a shocking loss on Jericho's part after consecutive title defense victories for the ROH World Championship. His last singles defeat was a month ago against Bryan Danielson on the September 14th episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager felt it was all part of Jericho's plan to make himself the ultimate top guy in AEW.

"When have you seen that happen last time that Jericho would get pinned one two three on tellular vision? It's all part of the plan, it's perfect. The one time that he put somebody over, it's Claudio [Castagnoli], a guy that everybody likes," Cornette said. [from 7:12 - 7:28]

Cornette added that the ROH World Champion was just putting wrestlers over to change people's impression of him after recently calling Punk a "locker room cancer."

"And that also is perfect timing for [Chris] Jericho to say 'I'm back and I'm gonna help in creative and I'm gonna put young guys over. Now that we've got rid of the cancer in the locker room that was preventing me from being the top star in this f**king dog and pony show, I'm gonna be real giving for the next few weeks until people get the impression that I'm giving. Then I will slowly slip back into beating the f**k out of everybody including every ex-Ring of Honor Champion,'" he added. [from 7:29 - 8:05]

Chris Jericho will face a former ROH Champion this week on AEW Dynamite

Following a pinfall loss to Claudio Castagnoli during a tag team match last week, Chris Jericho laid down an open challenge to all former Ring of Honor champions for his ROH World Championship.

The title match will take place this week on AEW Dynamite at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans will have to watch the upcoming edition of Wednesday's show to see which former ROH Champion will step up to Jericho's challenge.

Do you have a guess on a potential former ROH champion opponent for Chris Jericho this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

