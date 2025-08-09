"It's Pretty Good News" - Hall of Famer Shares Thoughts on Private Party and Danhausen's Potential WWE Switch (Exclusive)

Several former AEW stars have been joining WWE in recent years, and it seems like three current stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion might be the next to make the jump. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party and Danhausen are rumored to join World Wrestling Entertainment.
Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter gave his approval for the potential move of all three of these wrestlers. Neither Danhausen nor Private Party has been seen on AEW television for quite some time now, leading to speculation that they've already agreed to a switch.
Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter was asked about their proposed move to Stamford-based company by co-host Mac Davis. The veteran stated that it's pretty good news for anyone to hear that WWE is interested in signing them, regardless of what promotion they're working in.
"Well, it is if it's true. It's pretty good news if the WWE is interested in you, period, no matter where you're coming from," Apter said. [From 0:13 onwards]
Private Party has been with the All Elite promotion since 2019. They rose in rank in subsequent years, making a name for themselves in the company. They spent a lot of time wandering around the tag team division, with injuries hampering their progress, but ultimately achieved success in October 2024, when they defeated The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Championship.
Meanwhile, Danhausen has been with Tony Khan's promotion since 2022 but hasn't been seen around lately. He hasn't been on AEW television since 2023, but has a huge fan following due to his comedic wrestling style, which would indicate why Triple H is interested in bringing him in.
