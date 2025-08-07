4 New WWE signings that are coming

WWE concluded a historic two-night SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The show saw two new world champions, as Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed Championship from John Cena. However, the biggest shocker of SummerSlam 2025 was Brock Lesnar's return to the company after two years.With these developments, the company has seemingly kicked off some new storylines. Therefore, Triple H might bring some new talent into the roster, who could be groomed and prepared for next year's WrestleMania 42.In this listicle, we will list four new signings that might be coming to WWE this year.#4 DanhausenThe AEW star's contract was reportedly set to expire in July 2025, and there were rumors that WWE was interested in signing him. He had made his debut at the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022, but soon was taken off the radar.It was said that he had expressed a desire to work in the independent circuit more and wanted to give fewer dates to AEW. Therefore, he was seemingly not pushed, and in 2024, he made fewer appearances. The reason the Stamford-based promotion might target him is that he generates decent merchandise sales and boasts a significant fan following, having been around for nearly a decade.Moreover, he is also good friends with CM Punk, which might be one of the reasons why the company might sign him.#3 Best Friends (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)The former AEW World Tag Team Champions could be the next to join the Stamford-based promotion. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen's contracts with AEW are reported to expire this year. The duo has also not made any appearances in the last six months, which indicates that they could be out of the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFightful Select recently reported that WWE had &quot;preliminary interest&quot; in acquiring the services of the duo. However, the company would not have approached if AEW had offered them another deal. Fightful also reported that they hadn't heard Tony Khan offer them a new deal. If all goes well, by the end of this year, they could be on their way to the global juggernaut.#2 Leyla HirschThe former AEW star could also be WWE's next signee, but not as a wrestler. The company reportedly approached Leyla Hirsch to join as a referee. Fightful Select reported that the Stamford-based promotion had approached the Moscow native for a tryout, and it was approved and will take place soon.&quot;In an update on this story, those in WWE and close to Hirsch say that she contacted WWE to communicate interest in a referee position. The tryout was then approved and will take place soon,&quot; Sapp posted on X.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKIn an update on this story, those in WWE and close to Hirsch say that she contacted WWE to communicate interest in a referee position. The tryout was then approvedIf she officially comes on board, Leyla Hirsch would join the likes of female referees such as Jessica Carr, Vicky D'Errico, and Daphanie LaShaunn.#1 LJ Cleary (WWE superstar, Lyra Valkyria's fiancé)The Pro Wrestling NOAH star was seen during the latest Tryout held during SummerSlam week in New Jersey. Cleary is more than just Lyra Valkyriya's fiancé. He has a decade of wrestling experience and has been a star in the independent scene.He made a name for himself on the European Independent scene before making his way to Japan, where he was part of Good Looking Guys stable at Pro Wrestling NOAH. He has decent experience and would be a good addition to the NXT roster if signed this year. He was also seen at Backlash PLE, in May, sitting in the crowd, as Becky Lynch cussed at him while assaulting Lyra.Becky Lynch cussing at LJ Cleary (Lyra's fiancé) at Backlash PLE 2025. [Photo credit: WWE.com]It remains to be seen if Triple H signs the Irish star or not.